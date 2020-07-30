did you know that these movies were filmed in hudson county?

Your sitting down in your favorite easy chair watching your big screen TV and watching a movie, when suddenly a location comes on the screen and you think to yourself-I know that place , that is in Jersey City or Hoboken or Bayonne or Kearny or West New York or any one of the municipalities we call home.

Chances are you do recognize a location , according to https://twitter.com/VisitHudsonNJ starting back in 1907 the Centaur Film Company Company was an American motion picture production company in Hudson County in Bayonne, New Jersey, by William and David Horsley. It was the first independent motion picture production company in the United States.

In 1909 the company added a West Coast production unit, the Nestor Film Company, which established the first permanent film studio in Hollywood, California, in 1911. The company was absorbed by the Universal Film Manufacturing Company in 1912 and the rest is history! Over the years, Hudson County has been the backdrop in many films and TV productions, least of which is the the famous scene from the Godfather “Leave the gun, take the cannoli.” Scene was filmed in Liberty State Park, Moris Pesin Drive

Here is a list of movies filmed in Hudson County:

JOKER (2019)

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert Di Niro

Directions:

William J Brennan Courthouse, 583 Newark Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07306

Loew’s Jersey Theatre, 54 Journal Square Plaza

Jersey City, NJ 07306

“Leave the gun, take the cannoli.” Scene

THE GODFATHER (1972)

Starring: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan

Directions:

Liberty State Park, Morris Pesin Drive

Jersey City, NJ