COUNTY’S CENSUS 2020 TRUCK COMES TO BAYONNE

Hudson County sent a video truck to Bayonne and other municipalities to promote Census 2020.

Mayor Jimmy Davis joined county representatives and census supporters when the truck made a stop at 25th Street and Broadway by McDonald’s Restaurant.

Pictured from left to right: Mayor Davis, Hudson County Planner Francesca Giarratana, Amanda Gonzalez (Women Rising), Naomi Lesnewski (Hudson County Census Team), Salim Laib (Hudson County Census Team), Dan Ward (Social Studies Director, Bayonne Board of Education), and City Public Information Officer Joe Ryan (Chairman, Bayonne Census 2020 Complete Count Committee). To make sure you are counted online in Census 2020, please go to www.2020census.gov. To be counted by phone, call 844-330-2020 (English); 844-468-2020 (Spanish); 844-479-2020 (Polish); 844-416-2020 (Arabic); and 844-478-2020 (Tagalog).