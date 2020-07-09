County Executive DeGise and Mayor Fulop Announce over $7 million in Critical Funding for Struggling Small Businesses amid Pandemic Aftermath

Jersey City’s Latest Boost for Business Owners Help with Lost Revenues and Jobs due to COVID-19 Shutdown; Applications to Open for CARES Act Stimulus Funding





JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise today to announce Jersey City as the recipient of nearly $7 million from the initial allocation of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Securities (CARES) Act stimulus funds to directly benefit small businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hudson County was allocated a total of over $117 million through the CARES Act which was signed by the President in March to provide $2 trillion in financial aid to families and businesses across the nation impacted by the health and economic crisis.