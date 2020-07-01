Catholic cemeteries archdiocese of newark Cemetery Offices Fully Open No Appointment Necessary Wednesday, July 1st, 2020

Thanks to the cooperation and efforts of our families and visitors to flatten the COVID-19 curve, Catholic Cemeteries can now allow visitors inside their cemetery offices without an appointment as of Wednesday, July 1st, 2020.

The cemetery offices fully open now include:

Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum – North Arlington

Saint Gertrude Cemetery & Mausoleum –

Colonia Gate of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum – East Hanover

Holy Name Cemetery & Mausoleum – Jersey City

Maryrest Cemetery & Mausoleum – Mahwah

Christ the King Cemetery – Franklin Lakes

Holy Sepulchre Cemetery – East Orange

This will allow families, visitors, and funeral directors to visit of cemetery offices during normal business hours to arrange at-need, pre-need or other cemetery services without having to make an appointment.

Our mausoleum offices continue to operate during normal business hours as well without an appointment. For a list of our current summer hours and COVID-19 directives, please CLICK HERE.

We ask everyone to please continue following Center For Disease Control and New Jersey state safety guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.



The Catholic Cemeteries offices are closed on 4th of July wishing everyone Happy Fourth of July, hoping you will celebrate Independence Day with reverence and gratitude for God, Country and love, for each other

Although our cemetery offices will be closed July 4th, the cemetery gates and mausoleums will be open for visitations.

Enjoy your time with loved ones this holiday weekend!Happy Independence Day

