Bayonne Mayor James Davis



COVID-19 UPDATE 7/1/2020

Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 317*

The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive. We have 802 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered.

GOVERNOR UPDATES: Please see the governor’s social media pages or go to covid19.nj.gov for the latest information related to statewide directives.