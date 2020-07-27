Bayonne Property Taxes Due by Grace Date of Monday, August 10, 2020

The Bayonne Tax Collector’s Office announced that third quarter property tax payments are due on Monday, August 10. The nominal legal due date for the tax bills is Saturday, August 1. However, the City Council authorized a grace period through the close of business on Monday, August 10. Payments made by that date will avoid a late fee. Property owners may pay their taxes by mail or in person at City Hall, 630 Avenue C, or at Bayonne branches of BCB Community Bank, or through the City of Bayonne website, www.bayonnenj.org. The third quarter bills are called estimated bills, because Hudson County has not struck an official tax rate yet for 2020. The county will announce the tax rate in August.

By state law, quarterly payments received after the close of business on Monday, August 10, will incur interest charges dating back to Saturday, August 1, the nominal, legal due date for the third quarter. For anyone making payment in person on August 10, the Tax Collector’s Office strongly recommends paying in person at City Hall before the close of business that day at 4:30 p.m. There are boxes inside the two sets of front doors at City Hall where taxpayers can drop off various payments. Be sure to drop your tax payment in the tax box, which looks like a mailbox.

Those who handle their property taxes through their monthly mortgage payments should have received advice copies of the property tax bills in the most recent tax mailing. They should continue paying their property taxes through their mortgages.