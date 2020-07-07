BAYONNE MUNICIPAL POOL IS OPEN FOR 2020 SEASON

Mayor Jimmy Davis has announced that the Mayor G. Thomas DiDomenico Municipal Pool is open now for the summer season through Labor Day, Monday, September 7, as weather and public health may permit. The pool is located on West 16th Street, west of Avenue A, on the upper level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park.

The Recreation Division will follow the New Jersey Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outdoor Pool Standards.

Hours of Operation:

The pool will be closed to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., to allow City Day Camps access.

The pool will open at 1:00.p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and close at 6:00pm.

The pool will open 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays: