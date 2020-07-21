Bayonne Joins With County for Small Business Grant Program

Bayonne Mayor James Davis



Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the City of Bayonne is joining with the Hudson County Small Business Grant Program: “I understand the difficulties facing our small business community, and I have been fighting hard to get much-needed aid. With the constantly changing guidelines from the federal government, we have faced unpredictable delays. However, I am happy to announce we will be teaming up with the program being created by Hudson County to facilitate the Small Business Grant Program. This will allow us to support Bayonne’s businesses better during the application process. I am confident in the county’s abilities and our ability as a city to make it through this trying time.”

This program is designed to provide financial grants to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. First priority will be given to businesses which have not received any federal grant assistance, New Jersey Economic Development Authority grants, U.S. Small Administration grants, or any other grant assistance. While the county is currently completing the application, small businesses can begin to prepare for the application process by gathering the following documents that will be needed to be uploaded in digital format:

+ Copy of last Form WR-30 filed with the State of New Jersey

+ Copy of last filed federal income tax return or proof of owner draws