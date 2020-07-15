BAYONNE DRIVE-IN MOVIE EXPERIENCE ON SATURDAY, JULY 18, 2020

|If you are a baby boomer chances are you have told your children and grandchildren your wonderful experiences at the local Drive-in Movie Theater, well, here is your chance to once again enjoy the experience with them when Bridge Arts Festival and Bayonne Community Bank present Family Drive-In Movie Experience in Bayonne.
Date: Saturday, July 18thTime: Gates Open at 7:00 pm – Movie Starts at Sunset
Location: Bayview Shops – 175 Avenue A, Bayonne (by Planet Fitness)
Movie: Sonic the Hedgehog – A Family MovieLive Music Entertainment Starts at 7:30 pm
|TICKET DETAILS VIP Admission includes reserved parking space & Family Snack Pack General Admission parking is on a first come first serve basis.Our parking lot attendants will direct you to the appropriate parking space.
|Order Your Drive-In Movie FoodAdvance Food Orders Required
|**PRE-ORDERED FOOD ITEMS WILL BE AVAILABLE**
**FOR PICK-UP AT THE MOVIE SITE**SUV VehiclesSUVs are allowed on-site to reverse park to accommodate movie viewing from the rear of the vehicle.
BathroomsPorta Johns available for use at the movie site. MOVIE SITE RULES MUST BE FOLLOWEDAttendees must remain inside their same vehicle at all times, unless an occupant needs to get out of the vehicle for their health or safety or if an occupant needs to use the restroom.Masks/face coverings must be worn by all patrons when outside of their vehicle.ALL vehicles will be parked with a parking space in between each car. Parking attendants will direct drivers as to how and where to park.TICKET PURCHASETickets are pre-sold ONLY online prior to the event. Entrance fee is per car.
Tickets will NOT be sold on-site.
MAXIMUM 4 PEOPLE PER CAR
Larger parties with more than 4 people per car will NOT be granted access.ONLY Exception 2-Adults with 3-small childrenWe are excited to have you join us for this wonderful family event.
See you on Saturday!
Christopher & Cheryl Mack
|Movie: Sonic the HedgehogSonic the Hedgehog sprints into action as he embraces his new home on Earth. Sonic must join forces with a small-town cop to defend earth from the evil genius, Dr. Robotnik
