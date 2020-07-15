BAYONNE DRIVE-IN MOVIE EXPERIENCE ON SATURDAY, JULY 18, 2020

**PRE-ORDERED FOOD ITEMS WILL BE AVAILABLE**

**FOR PICK-UP AT THE MOVIE SITE**SUV VehiclesSUVs are allowed on-site to reverse park to accommodate movie viewing from the rear of the vehicle.

BathroomsPorta Johns available for use at the movie site. MOVIE SITE RULES MUST BE FOLLOWEDAttendees must remain inside their same vehicle at all times, unless an occupant needs to get out of the vehicle for their health or safety or if an occupant needs to use the restroom.Masks/face coverings must be worn by all patrons when outside of their vehicle.ALL vehicles will be parked with a parking space in between each car. Parking attendants will direct drivers as to how and where to park.TICKET PURCHASETickets are pre-sold ONLY online prior to the event. Entrance fee is per car.

Tickets will NOT be sold on-site.



MAXIMUM 4 PEOPLE PER CAR

Larger parties with more than 4 people per car will NOT be granted access.ONLY Exception 2-Adults with 3-small childrenWe are excited to have you join us for this wonderful family event.



See you on Saturday!



Christopher & Cheryl Mack