BAYONNE COVID-19 UPDATE FOR JULY 7, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE 7/7/2020

Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 276*

  • The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive.  We have 857 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered.   

GOVERNOR UPDATES: Please see the governor’s social media pages or go to covid19.nj.gov for the latest information related to statewide directives.  There have been numerous changes, alterations, updates to these Executive Orders, please stay tuned to the State of NJ website to keep up to date with the latest information.

