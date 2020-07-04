BAYONNE COVID-19 UPDATE FOR JULY 3 2020



Bayonne Mayor James Davis



COVID-19 UPDATE 7/3/2020

Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 294*

The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive. We have 828 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered.

FIREWORKS : Due to the State of Emergency, there will be NO fireworks display in Bayonne this year.

GOVERNOR UPDATES: Please see the governor’s social media pages or go to covid19.nj.gov for the latest information related to statewide directives.

JULY 4TH FLYOVER: The US Military will be conducting a large flyover in our area tomorrow. The celebration is called “Salute to the Great Cities of the American Revolution”. This flyover will begin in Boston and work its way down to us in the NYC area, then Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington DC. The planes (large assortment of B-1B, B2 Stealth, B-52, F-15, F-22, and F-35) will fly south along the Hudson River towards our area and out over the Verrazano Bridge at approximately 5pm. This time is tentative and can change. The best viewing areas will be along the east side of Bayonne and Jersey City.