BAYONNE COVID-19 UPDATE FOR JULY 16, 2020 DIPS BELOW 65 POSITIVE CASES

    Bayonne Mayor James Davis

COVID-19 UPDATE 7/16/2020

Under the direction of Mayor Davis, OEM provides weekly updates on the status of Bayonne in relation to the COVID-19 Health Emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 62*

  • The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive.  We have 1,120 Bayonne residents that have been removed from the Active COVID-19 resident list.

OEM UPDATE:  To date, 1,229 Bayonne residents have tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of where that test was given. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 74 Bayonne residents have passed away due to Coronavirus-related illnesses.

BAYONNE MEDICAL CENTER (BMC) UPDATE:  As of today, 3,904 people have been tested by the BMC.  3,143 have tested Negative, while 761 have tested Positive for a Positivity Rate of 19.49%.  On 7/10/20, the BMC announced there were no longer any COVID-19 inpatients at that facility.  Since that date, one resident was admitted.  There are no persons admitted as Persons Under Investigation for COVID-19, nor are there any COVID-19 patients in the Critical Care Unit (CCU).

PREVENTION:  Please continue to use good hygiene and do not touch your face.  These two simple facts have remained constant since the beginning of the health emergency. 

BD of ED: The BBoED has sent a survey out to all student households. Please fill out and return this survey as soon as possible.  Thank you.

