The Jersey City Zoning Board voted unanimously in favor of a four-story development on Fourth Street.

Alan Cancro’s proposal for 377 Fourth Street, in Jersey City was voted unanimously in favor by the Jersey City Zoning Board. Cancro is the owner of the proposed developments four lots.

According to the 9,000 Square-foot buildings plan includes a lobby with the elevator on ground floor, landscaping space in rear of the structure and an area for bicycle parking.

Also proposed for the development a roof-top deck 1,800. Sq. Ft. access by elevator.

Source: Hudsondailyvoice

