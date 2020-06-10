update bayonne covid-19 june 9, 2020





Bayonne Mayor James Davis

COVID-19 UPDATE 6/9/2020

Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 538*

THE STAY AT HOME ORDER HAS BEEN RESCINDED, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive. We have 547 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered. Recovered patients, according to the CDC, no longer have to isolate or be reported. We now have more recovered residents than we do active current COVID positive people in our city.

TESTING: There are numerous options for COVID-19 or Anitbody testing in Bayonne. Dial 2-1-1 for any/all testing sites throughout the state of NJ. Testing at Veterans Stadium has ENDED. Anyone getting an appointment for a test by a Bayonne physician by the Bayonne Medical Center, will be tested on their property. The BMC is also testing senior citizens at all the various senior congregate housing in the city.

GOVERNOR’S DIRECTIVES: There have been many changes to the Directives that have been in place since March. Phase 2 of reopening begins on 6/15. Outdoor restaurant dining and all non-essential in person retail. On 6/22, Barber shops and hair salons can reopen. Please see the Governor’s Social Media or go to www.covid19.nj.gov for details. MASKS: There is no mandate by the State of New Jersey or the City of Bayonne that requires healthy individuals to wear a mask when outdoors. Masks must be worn when in stores or outdoors when social distancing is not possible. The World Health Organization also says that Asymptomatic spread of the Coronavirus is rare, according to Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO Technical Lead for Coronavirus Response (6/8/20).