STATE OF NEW JERSEY DECLARES JUNE 12 NJ WOMEN VETERANS APPRECIATION DAY

NJ Women Veteran Appreciation Day – NJ AJR183 – Whereas, Women have proudly served their country throughout all periods of the history of the United States to secure and preserve freedom and liberty for all Americans and our allies; and

Whereas, Women have formally been a part of the United States Armed Forces since the establishment of the Army Nurse Corps in 1901, but have informally served since the inception of our nation’s military; and

Whereas, Whether disguised as male soldiers during the American Revolution and Civil War, as nurses in World Wars I and II, or as combat helicopter pilots in Afghanistan, women have served honorably and with valor; and

Whereas, Today, women constitute approximately 15 percent of the military personnel on active duty; and