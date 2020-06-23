Newest COVID-19 UPDATE FOR BAYONNE LOWEST POSITIVE CASES TO DATE

COVID-19 UPDATE 6/22/2020

Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 404*

Bayonne Mayor James Davis





The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive. We have 706 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered.

SCHOOLYARD PARKING: The Board of Ed has TEMPORARILY suspended public parking in their schoolyards. Parking will resume at the end of school year next week.

GOVERNOR’S DIRECTIVES: Our state has now entered a new phase in re-opening for many businesses. Please check with the Governor’s social media or visit www.covid19.nj.gov for the latest information. TODAY MARKS THE NEXT PHASE OF BUSINESS REOPENINGS! PLEASE SUPPORT OUR LOCAL BUSINESSES.

TESTING: There are numerous options for COVID-19 or Anitbody testing in Bayonne. Dial 2-1-1 or go to www.covid19.nj.gov for any/all testing sites throughout the state of NJ. Testing at Veterans Stadium has ENDED. Anyone getting an appointment for a test by a Bayonne physician by the Bayonne Medical Center, will be tested on BMC property. The BMC is also testing senior citizens at all the various senior congregate housing in the city.

FARMERS MARKET: The Bayonne Farmer’s Market is back each Tuesday into the Fall. This year the market is on Tuesday’s and it is located at DelMonte Drive, between 22nd and 23rd Street, just west of Broadway.

