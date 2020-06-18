Mayor Fulop Announces Citywide De-escalation Training for all Jersey City Police Officers



Jersey City MayorSteven M. Fulop

Tactical and Communication Techniques to ensure more Positive Outcomes from Stressful and Challenging Police Encounters

Mayor Steven M. Fulop and Public Safety Director James Shea announce the implementation of de-escalation training for all police officers on the Jersey City Police Department as the Administration’s latest investment in enhancing policing policies and procedures to better manage crisis encounters for the betterment and safety of our residents as well as our officers and those they encounter in oftentimes stressful and challenging situations. The program will retrain officers to confidently and competently make the best decisions to ensure more positive outcomes when placed in a life-endangering situation.