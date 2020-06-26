Mayor Fulop and City Council Announce Latest Safety Measures Supporting Social Distancing to Help Businesses and Residents Recover

New “Slow Streets” Enhances Administration’s Various Safety Initiatives to Accommodate the Current Need for more Space, Especially in Urban Areas

Mayor Steven M. Fulop announces the historic implementation of a Slow Streets Pilot Program in Jersey City launching today to enhance COVID-19 safety measures by supporting safe outdoor activity and recreation for residents’ physical and mental health. The innovative plan provides residents additional open space by designating certain streets throughout Jersey City as “Slow Streets” which will be temporarily closed to through traffic, with access for local traffic only at very low speeds while maintaining all existing parking. Slow Streets will have partial closures at intersections to allow for more comfortable use for adequate physically distant walking, jogging, biking, exercising, commuting, and playing all across the city.