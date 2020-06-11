Mayor Bhalla and Mayor Fulop Announce Pursuit of Combined Hoboken-Jersey City Bike Share Program





JERSEY CITY – Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop today announced a partnership to pursue a combined bike share program for the Cities of Jersey City and Hoboken. Both cities have committed to selecting the same bike share company, will release a request for proposal (RFP) from interested companies, and are expected to roll out a bike share program together later this year.

“Both Hoboken and Jersey City are leaders in advancing alternative transportation options, and we are thrilled to partner together to utilize the same regional bike share program for our cities,” said Mayor Bhalla and Mayor Fulop. “Now, more than ever, a greater number of people are relying on shared transportation for essential services, employment, and more, and a regional approach will substantially improve the quality of life for all of our residents. And, as our communities continue to adapt to COVID-19, this coordinated effort will provide residents and visitors with healthy, socially distanced alternatives to mass transit.”

By choosing one bike share company for both cities, Mayor Bhalla and Mayor Fulop seek to achieve greater regional connectivity and mobility within both cities, making it easier for residents and visitors to travel within the two communities. A number of residents within Hoboken and Jersey City regularly commute to and from both cities, and a regional bike share option will provide easier access to employment opportunities and improve both cities regional economies.

A regional bike share company will also help advance safer, alternative transportation options, a central component of both cities’ Vision Zero campaigns to eliminate pedestrian fatalities and serious injuries within 10 years or less. Jersey City and Hoboken are two of the most bike-friendly communities in New Jersey, with a combined 75 miles of protected bike lanes, conventional bike lanes, and shared lanes.

Currently, the City of Hoboken utilizes Jersey Bike, while Jersey City uses Citi Bike.