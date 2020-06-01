LAST DAY IN MAY 2020 FOR BAYONNE COVID-19 UPDATE SHOWS ANOTHER DECREASE IN CASES





Bayonne Mayor James Davis

Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 624*

The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive. We have 448 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered. Recovered patients, according to the CDC, no longer have to isolate or be reported. Testing has increased significantly, and our current positive population continues to decrease.

TESTING: The Bayonne Medical Center continues to perform testing for COVID-19 at Veterans Stadium each weekday. Your physician can make you an appointment for this testing. Rite-Aid at 1097 Broadway is also performing COVID-19 testing. This testing is free and is open to anyone (regardless if you have symptoms or not). Go to riteaid.com to make an appointment. CityMD is doing Antibody testing. The BMC, in conjunction with the BHA, is currently testing all residents at the Senior buildings in Bayonne. This on-site testing, which began today, is designed to ensure we are looking out for the most vulnerable in our community.

RECYCLING: Alternate recycling has ENDED. THIS WEEK ALL GARBAGE/RECYCLING GOES BACK TO NORMAL/REGULAR PICK UP SCHEDULE.

PARKING: Beginning tomorrow, June 1st, all temporary reserved parking spaces reserved for food pick up will be eliminated. Normal parking rules/regulations are back in effect. Residential Zone parking regulations remain suspended until further notice.

PAVING : Bayonne’s road resurfacing project continues this week. Broadway from 1st to 3rd Street will be milled and paved. Please obey all posted NO PARKING signs. Cars not moved in time will be towed at owner’s expense. Residents that need to use cars in this area during work hours should move them prior (This includes Marion Court).

