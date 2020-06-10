Jersey City 1st in NJ to Tackle Prolonged Pollution by Creating Extensive, Multi-Layered Approach to Greatly Reduce Combined Sewage Overflows while Promoting Green Building Initiatives

1st Initiative under new Resiliency Master Plan uses Innovative, Cost-Effective Flood Reduction and Pollution Solutions

JERSEY CITY –Mayor Steven Fulop, the Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA), the Division of City Planning, and the Office of Sustainability announce an innovative approach to expand the city’s efforts to drastically reduce pollution while promoting sustainable development. The dual-pronged approach enables properties outside designated flood zones and requires those within to incorporate green infrastructure to promote the soundest of sustainable construction and pollution reduction practices, implementing localized flooding controls, while improving overall quality of life for community.