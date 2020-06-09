In Wake of Pandemic, Jersey City Set to Launch 1st in the Nation Comprehensive Inner City Vertical Farming Program

Photo: Aerofarms -Source Bing

Initiative to Focus on Food Deserts, Inequity with Food Access, and Education on Healthy Eating; Program is a Partnership with AeroFarms & World Economic Forum

Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced this week that the City of Jersey City will be moving forward with the 1st in the nation municipal vertical farming program. The program will be in conjunction with AeroFarms, the world leader in vertical farming, and the World Economic Forum (WEF) who recently selected Jersey City as their first partner in the Healthy Cities and Communities 2030 Initiatives.