Hudson County Community College to Host Seventh Annual ‘Girls in Technology’ Symposium Online



Area middle and high school young women, and their teachers and counselors, are encouraged to attend the June 4 virtual event; first 200 attendees will receive special gifts.



– The Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Division of Continuing Education and Workforce Development invites young women, teachers and counselors from Hudson County middle and high schools to participate in the College’s Seventh Annual “Girls in Technology” symposium on Thursday, June 4, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. The first 200 attendees will receive a free backpack and LED light tumbler.



The interactive, virtual event will feature discussions about the exciting and rewarding Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educational and career opportunities for women working in these fields, as well as live demonstrations. Sponsors for this year’s event include Eastern Millwork, Inc., SILVERMAN, University of Phoenix, Liberty Savings Federal Credit Union, Harborside Sport & Spine, and MAST Construction Services, Inc.



The program will open with welcoming remarks by HCCC Dean of Continuing Education and Workforce Development Lori Margolin. The event will then proceed to the interactive panel discussion, “A Day in the Life of Women in STEM,” moderated by HCCC Executive Director of Online Learning Archana Bhandari, and featuring HCCC Chief Information Officer Patricia Clay; WPMaster.me Web Developer Kate Gilbert; General Dynamics Mission Systems Advanced Optics Engineer Dr. Bianca Jackson; Princeton University Software Application Services Office of Information Technology Associate Director Sushma Mendu; and Ernst & Young, LLP Global Director of Information Security Maureen Slipek. The symposium will conclude with STEM demonstrations conducted by HCCC Professor Dr. Clive Li.



All registrants will receive a STEM educational resource guide containing scholarship information, activity websites, and video demonstrations from volunteering New Jersey City University Educational Technology doctoral candidates.

Registration for this secure, password-protected Webex event is a must, and may be made

by emailing HCCC Associate Director of Continuing Education and Workforce Development Chastity Farrell at cfarrell@hccc.edu.# # #

