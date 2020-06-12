Hudson County Community College to Hold Live Virtual Information Session on June 17

A virtual information session for prospective Hudson County Community College (HCCC) students. The session will address HCCC’s response to COVID-19; an overview of College offerings; steps students should take to enroll; and question-and-answer session with alumni and staff.

Members of the HCCC Department of Enrollment Services department.

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 8 p.m.

WebEx registration information for the event is available at

https://tinyurl.com/HCCCJuneInfo.

About Hudson County Community College

Hudson County Community College serves more than 17,000 credit and non-credit students annually. The College offers more than 60 degree and certificate programs, including award-winning English as a Second Language, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), Culinary Arts/Hospitality Management, Nursing and Health Sciences, and Fine and Performing Arts. The HCCC Culinary/Hospitality Management program was ranked number six in the U.S. by Best Choice Schools. Over 94% of HCCC Nursing program graduates passed the NCLEX first time out, placing the program’s graduates in the top tier of two- and four-year nursing programs nationwide. In 2017, the Equality of Opportunity Project ranked HCCC in the top 5% of 2,200 U.S. higher education institutions for social mobility.

HCCC has partnerships with every major four-year college and university in the greater New Jersey-New York area and beyond, accommodating seamless transfer of credits for further undergraduate and graduate education.

