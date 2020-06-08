HOBOKEN Mayor Bhalla urges residents who attended Friday’s peaceful demonstration to get COVID-19 test

Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and the City of Hoboken ask all residents who attended Friday’s peaceful demonstration for racial justice to make an appointment for a COVID-19 test. Health experts, along with Governor Murphy, have also asked any participant in a demonstration to get a test, out of an abundance of caution, to protect the health and safety of local communities. Residents can schedule a test with their primary care physician or utilize Riverside Medical’s testing facility which is open to all residents by appointment.

To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test through the City’s partnership with Riverside Medical, which is open to all residents, please call the Community Emergency Response Team hotline at 201-420-5621 Monday through Friday, from 9 am until 5 pm. Symptoms of COVID-19 are not needed to receive a test.

“Friday’s demonstration was a powerful statement in the struggle for racial equality,” said Mayor Bhalla. “At the same time, to keep our community safe, I ask any resident who attended the event to please schedule a COVID-19 test given the practical difficulties of social distancing at the demonstration.”

On the advice of health experts, the City recommends residents who attended the demonstration, self-isolate whenever possible and avoid any contact with vulnerable populations, including the elderly, until receiving the results of a COVID-19 test.

If a resident does not have health insurance, the City will pay for the cost of a test with Riverside Medical. Riverside and the City have also made testing available to any employee of any Hoboken business in advance of a gradual re-opening. The results of a COVID-19 test at the Riverside site are provided within 15 minutes, on site.

