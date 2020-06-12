Historic Landmark Loew’s Theatre to FINALLY Move Forward with Renovation & New Management

City of Jersey City & Friends of Loew’s Community Group to Jointly Issue RFP for New Operator with International Reach; Ends Years of Litigation and Opens New Chapter for Journal Square





Following decades of slow progress, Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins the Friends of Loew’s (FOL) to announce a new joint endeavor for an exciting new chapter at the iconic Loew’s Theatre in Journal Square to restore and maximize the historic landmark’s potential. City officials, in cooperation with FOL, are issuing a request for proposals (RFP) with the goal of boosting programming as well as supporting significant restoration and improvement of the theatre, listed on the New Jersey Register of Historic Places.