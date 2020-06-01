Department of Veterans Affairs Expansion of Health Care Services

Of interest to Hudson County Veterans and surrounding areas

VA is moving forward with a phased approach for expanding select services that were put on hold due to the coronavirus at medical facilities across the country. Our goal is to care for Veterans who have the greatest clinical need while ensuring a safe environment for both employees and Veterans.

VA facilities may not expand to a full spectrum of care immediately. In resuming services, VA facilities will consider the unique circumstances of each state and local government, environmental safety preparedness, and clinical risk assessments to assure the safest possible environment.

Due to the trend of COVID-19 cases in Southwest Michigan still flattening, our facility is not yet ready to expand services. Facilities selected as lead sites were chosen because they align with VA, federal, state, and local guidance and meet the White House “Guidelines for Opening Up America” gating criteria for expanding services. Gating criteria are requirements that each region or state should meet before reintroducing select services, such as a decline in COVID-19 cases during a 14-day period.

Once the Battle Creek VA Medical Center has met the gating criteria, it will be phased into VA’s plan for expanding care. In the meantime, we will benefit from data, lessons learned, and best practices from the lead sites’ experiences.

Based on current data, we expect to slowly begin to expand services on June 15, 2020. Please note that expanded services will be by appointment. Please call to make an appointment before visiting. The preferred method of care until we meet criteria is using virtual care when possible.