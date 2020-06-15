COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES FOR BAYONNE FALLS BELOW 500 FOR JUNE 14, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE 6/14/2020

Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 493*

The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive. We have 609 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered. Recovered patients, according to the CDC, no longer have to isolate or be reported. We are continuing to see a steady decline in current positive residents in the city.

NUMEROUS BUSINESSES ARE REOPENING TOMORROW 6/15, AS WE MAKE OUR WAY BACK.

GOVERNOR’S DIRECTIVES: We are all under the governance of the Executive Orders that are coming from the Governor. As of late, there have been many changes to these orders that affect each of us. Please go to www.covid19.nj.gov or see the Governor’s social media for the latest information.

TESTING: There are numerous options for COVID-19 or Anitbody testing in Bayonne. Dial 2-1-1 or go to www.covid19.nj.gov for any/all testing sites throughout the state of NJ. Testing at Veterans Stadium has ENDED. Anyone getting an appointment for a test by a Bayonne physician by the Bayonne Medical Center, will be tested on their property. The BMC is also testing senior citizens at all the various senior congregate housing in the city.

MASKS: There is no mandate by the State of New Jersey or the City of Bayonne that requires healthy individuals to wear a mask when outdoors. Masks must be worn when in stores.