COVID-19 BAYONNE UPDATE FOR JUNE 15, 2020



Bayonne Mayor James Davis



Positive Cases reduced further

Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

The Bayonne Health Department advises that a 42yr old female passed away last month from Coronavirus-related illness. This passing is the 74th Bayonne resident that has died due to this pandemic. Mayor Davis extends his sympathy, on behalf of all Bayonne, to the family of this resident.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 470*

The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive. We have 632 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered. Recovered patients, according to the CDC, no longer have to isolate or be reported. We are continuing to see a steady decline in current positive residents in the city.

GOVERNOR’S DIRECTIVES: Our state has now entered a new phase in re-opening for many businesses. Please check with the Governor’s social media or visit www.covid19.nj.gov for the latest information. PLEASE SUPPORT OUR LOCAL BUSINESSES.

TESTING: There are numerous options for COVID-19 or Anitbody testing in Bayonne. Dial 2-1-1 or go to www.covid19.nj.gov for any/all testing sites throughout the state of NJ. Testing at Veterans Stadium has ENDED. Anyone getting an appointment for a test by a Bayonne physician by the Bayonne Medical Center, will be tested on BMC property. The BMC is also testing senior citizens at all the various senior congregate housing in the city.

MASKS: There is no mandate by the State of New Jersey or the City of Bayonne that requires healthy individuals to wear a mask when outdoors. Masks must be worn when in stores.