Bayonne Schools hold DRIVE THROUGH/drive in graduations in stephen R. Gregg Park

We have the schedule for all Bayonne Graduations for grammar school and High School beginning June 23rd

Graduation Location:

Stephen R. Gregg Park

930 JFK Boulevard, Bayonne NJ

Graduation Times and Schools:

June 23

4pm Henry Harris – 90

4:45pm Vroom – 46

5:15pm Lincoln – 37

6pm Horace Mann -61

7pm Midtown – 115

June 24

4pm Washington 71

4:45pm Donohue 53

5:15pm Woodrow Wilson 64

6pm Bailey 73

7pm Oresko 63

June 25

4pm Robinson 104

5pm BHS Last Name Letters A-L. 300

6pm BHS Last Name Letters M-Z 300

** This drive thru/drive in graduation is rain or shine **