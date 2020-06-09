Bayonne power in the park peaceful demonstration for george floyd

On Sunday June 7, 2020 a Bayonne group Black in Bayonne organized Power in the Park a peaceful demonstration against the killing of George Floyd an unarmed African-American man who was killed in Minneapolis when police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8:46 seconds.

Black in Bayonne organized the event to meet at the Gazebo in Stephen Greg Park at 1pm our River View Observer photographer was there at the beginning of the event and took the following photos.

The event was planned to remember George Floyd and to also encourage voter registration for the upcoming Presidential election in November 2020. Including at the event was an Advocacy Station for voter registration and to join the NAACP there was also a Yoga Station for those that attended.

We will post more photos as they are sent to us of the rest of the day including the mark to the flag pole in Bayonne and the 8:46 minute silent tribute to Mr. Floyd.