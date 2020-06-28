BAYONNE COVID-19 UPDATE FOR JUNE 27, 2020 AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF FIREWORKS TASK FORCE

Bayonne Mayor James Davis





COVID-19 UPDATE 6/27/2020

Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 368*

The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive. We have 751 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered. The Bayonne Medical Center advises that there are currently NO Bayonne resident In-Patients at BMC with COVID-19 or under investigation for the virus.

FIREWORKS: The Mayor has announced the organization of a Fireworks Task Force which is made up of Bayonne Police Officers and Bayonne Firefighters. This Task Force will work both proactively and reactively to stop the nuisance fireworks that have been affecting all areas of the city over the past few weeks. Please report any/all fireworks use to the Bayonne Public Safety Communications Center at 201-858-6900.

GOVERNOR’S DIRECTIVES: Our state has now entered a new phase in re-opening for many businesses. Please check with the Governor’s social media or visit www.covid19.nj.gov for the latest information. Please support our local businesses.