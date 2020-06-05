Bayonne COVID-19 UPDATE AT 589 POSITIVE CASES SHOWING DECREASE

Bayonne Mayor James Davis





COVID-19 UPDATE 6/4/2020

Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 589*

The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive. We have 495 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered. Recovered patients, according to the CDC, no longer have to isolate or be reported. Our numbers of current residents that are COVID positive continues to decline, even as testing opportunities have increased.

TESTING: There are numerous options for COVID-19 or Anitbody testing in Bayonne. The BMC continues testing at Veterans Stadium for people with appointments. Currently, widespread testing of senior congregate housing is taking place in Bayonne for all seniors (with or without symptoms).

GOVERNOR’S DIRECTIVES: There have been many changes to the Directives that have been in place since March. Phase 2 of reopening begins on 6/15. Outdoor restaurant dining and all non-essential in person retail. On 6/22, Barber shops and hair salons can reopen. Please see the Governor’s Social Media or go to www.covid19.nj.gov for details.

MASKS: There is no mandate by the State of New Jersey or the City of Bayonne that requires healthy individuals to wear a mask when outdoors. Masks must be worn when in stores or outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

