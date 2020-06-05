ARCHDIOCESE OF NEWARK TO LIVESTREAM ANNUAL CHRISM MASS ON MONDAY, JUNE 6

Parishioners invited to join Cardinal Tobin for Mass livestream at 6pm

Newark, NJ – The Archdiocese of Newark will livestream its annual Chrism Mass on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 6 p.m. from the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. The Mass will be celebrated by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark with only the Auxiliary Bishops and Episcopal Vicars.

Faithful awaiting the celebration of the Sacraments of Initiation and parishioners are encouraged to participate by viewing the livestream which will be available on the Archdiocese of Newark’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/NwkArchdiocese.

The Chrism Mass is the yearly renewal of priestly promises. Holy Oils will also be blessed for distribution to parishes at a later date. Parishes may continue to use the Holy Oils, which were blessed in 2019, until these oils are received.

For the most up to date information and latest Archdiocesan news please continue to visit the Archdiocese of Newark’s website and COVID-19 resource page at: rcan.org/covid19 and follow the Archdiocese of Newark’s social media channels @NwkArchdiocese for archdiocesan related announcements.

