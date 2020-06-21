ARCHDIOCESE OF NEWARK ANNOUNCES PHASE THREE DIRECTIVES ALLOWING PUBLIC SUNDAY MASSES WITH RESTRICTIONS STARTING JUNE 21





Maximum number of participants for public Masses remains at 25% of the church’s capacity

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R, Archbishop of Newark, announced this week that Phase Three directives have been approved as part of the ongoing, three-phase reopening process for parishes throughout the Archdiocese.

Beginning on June 21, 2020, Archdiocesan parishes, which have already been reopened for weekday Masses, funerals, baptisms and weddings, will now be reopened for the celebration of public Sunday Masses . This includes Vigil Masses starting on Saturday, June 20.