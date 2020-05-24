“We’re Stronger than Before” … an Inspirational Tribute to America

Bayonne resident Paul DeAngelo Co-writer / Executive Producer

This original music video depicts country music artist Nicole Nichols, singing the powerful new song entitled “WE’RE STRONGER THAN BEFORE”. This song was created for the purpose of supporting first responders, and the victims of COVID-19. It tells the story that all of us have walked through these past several months, and ends with a positive message. We set up a “WE’RE STRONGER THAN BEFORE” GoFundMe account, with which 100% of all donations received will go to reputable charities to support all victims and causes from this horrible ordeal. Please visit the website www.werestrongerthanbefore.com to enjoy the video. After viewing this inspiring video please consider making a donation by following the link to the GoFundMe account. Be an inspiration to our fellow Americans who are in need of our help.

——-Credits——- Nicole Nichols (Recording Artist) Curt Ryle (Songwriter/Record Producer) Paul De Angelo (Co-writer/Executive Producer) Clarence Thompson (Co-writer) John Cirabisi (Producer/Editor) Lance Goodman (Studio Videographer) ——–Musicians——- Dennis Holt (Drums) Curt Ryle (Acoustic Guitar) Steve Bryant (Bass Guitar) Dennis Wage (Piano/Organ) Mike Durham (Electric Guitar) Lydia Walker (Background Vocals) Mixed and Mastered by Curt Ryle Recorded @ Big Matador Recording https://www.bigmatadorrecording.com/ Nashville Tennessee Black Ribbon Records LLC

