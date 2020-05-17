UPDATE: BAYONNE COVID-19 5/16/2020

Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

Mayor Davis has informed us that a 57yr old female has passed away from Coronavirus-related illness. This death is the 61st in Bayonne. Mayor Davis extends his sympathy to the family of our neighbor.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 710*

The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive. We have 270 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered. Recovered patients, according to the CDC, no longer have to isolate or be reported.

NJ DIRECTIVES: The governor has announced the relaxation of several key directives effective Monday, May 18th. All non-essential construction may start up. All non-essential businesses may reopen with curbside service, and drive-in events can restart (with social distancing).

PARKING REGULATIONS: ALL parking regulations that have been suspended for the last two months, will come back into effect on Monday 5/18/20. Mayor Davis informs us that for next week, warnings will be issued as residents get reacquainted with all parking regulations. Summonses will be issued for meters, pay lots, residential zone parking on Tuesday 5/26/20.

MASKS: The State of NJ and the City of Bayonne have no requirement to wear a mask when outdoors. Masks may be worn outdoors, if you choose, and should be worn outdoors when social distancing is not possible. Masks MUST be worn indoors when shopping.

RECYCLING: Alternate recycling continues the week of 5/18/20. On your scheduled recycling day, please put out ONLY plastic/glass/cans this week. Normal recycling will return the week of 6/1/20.