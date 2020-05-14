Jersey City Police Officer Tony Vlachos, Wins Survivor 40

Tony Vlachos Winner of Survivor 40

Tony Vlachos, Jersey City native and police officer, Won Survivor for a second time becoming winner of Survivor Season 40 on Wednesday May 13th, 2020 telecast.

Vlachos survived 39 days in what was called Winners at War. Chosen by the Jury the Jersey City resident and Police Officer walked away with the $2,000.000. million dollar prize.

This Survivor season battle of the champions had 20 former winners against each other. — During Wednesday night finale Vlachos joined Sandra Diaz-Twine as the franchise’s only two-time victors.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop posted on his Facebook page “‪Congrats to Tony Vlachos of our North District. Winner!”

