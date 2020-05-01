Precautionary boil water advisory no longer in effect for Hoboken and Jersey City

Source: Nixel



SUEZ announced that the boil water advisory issued by the company for residents and businesses in the Cities of Jersey City and Hoboken has been lifted at 4 pm this afternoon. Laboratory test results show that the drinking water quality meets all regulatory requirements. The results were submitted today to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for verification. Upon reviewing the laboratory data, the state confirmed that it is no longer necessary for customers to boil their water.

The Boil Water Advisory was issued as a result of non-utility work performed by a contractor near a 36-inch water transmission line that supplies water to the cities of Jersey City and Hoboken. The contractor was working in an industrial area of Jersey City, near the intersection of Howell Street and Duffield Avenue putting in sheet piling when the main ruptured.

As a precaution, SUEZ issued a Boil Water Advisory on Tuesday, April 28. Water tankers remained available to both communities while SUEZ crews worked through the night to restore pressure to both cities.

Repairs to the 36-inch main will continue as the area has maintained full pressure. Should customers experience any further issues they should contact customer service at 1-800-575-4433.

For more information and details regarding the Boil Water Advisory customers can reference the FAQ on mysuezwater.com: https://www.mysuezwater.com/sites/default/files/2020JerseyCityHobokenBoilWaterFAQapproved.pdf