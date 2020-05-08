Newly formed Hoboken Relief Fund, inaugural event featuring Hoboken artists on Saturday, May 16

Source Nixle

Councilwoman Jen Giattino, Councilman Phil Cohen and Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla announced today the formation of the newly organized Hoboken Relief Fund. Organized to support independently-owned Hoboken businesses and Hoboken residents who have suffered adverse economic impact as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund will invest in our local economy, helping small businesses — the backbone of our community — get back on their feet, as well as helping Hoboken’s vulnerable residents, families and our seniors. The Fund seeks to raise $2 million dollars to award.



Companies and individuals who would like to donate to the Hoboken Relief Fund can visit www.HobokenReliefFund.com.



Mayor Bhalla stated “I’m thrilled that this relief fund is launching in Hoboken to help provide a helping hand to those in need. This fund is an ideal way to give back to our community to help Hoboken recover from this crisis, and I encourage anyone who can afford to donate to please do so. I thank Councilmembers Jen Giattino and Phil Cohen and the entire board for helping make this critical relief effort possible for our mile square.”



The inaugural event for the Hoboken Relief Fund will be a concert featuring Hoboken artists performing songs to benefit the fund, next Saturday, May 16th and will be broadcast on the City of Hoboken’s Facebook page. The event will be co-hosted by Mayor Bhalla and legendary Hoboken businessman, Buddy “the Cake Boss” Valastro.



Fund Co-Chair, Councilwoman Jen Giattino stated “Without our small businesses there would be a gaping hole in the heart and soul of our community. I am very excited to have the opportunity to ensure that our small businesses will be supported and I am hopeful that they will be able to receive funding that will help secure their future. Thank you to my fellow board members and Rabbi Scheinberg and Reverend Thomas for their work. A special thank you to Geri Fallo for organizing our first event.”



Fund Co-Chair, Councilman Phil Cohen added “It is amazing to see Hoboken’s musicians and Hoboken’s celebrity chef, Buddy Valastro, come together and support our local businesses and families who are hurting right now. Our benefit concert will be an exciting kickoff to our Fund’s goal of raising $2 million. The Fund’s hard-working Board of Trustees and Inter-faith advisors reflect the best of Hoboken — community leaders and business leaders pulling together to persevere in the face of an unprecedented crisis.”



Hoboken Relief Fund Board of Trustees:



Joe Barry

David Bistany (Rotary Club of Hoboken Representative)

Phil Cohen, Co-Chair

Donna Garban (Hoboken Business Alliance Representative)

Jen Giattino, Co-Chair

Irene Perello, Secretary

Grant Sahag, Treasurer

Lavon Smith



Inter-faith Advisors: (in formation)



Rabbi Robert Scheinberg

The Rev. Elaine Ellis Thomas



City/Arts Community Liaison:



Geri Fallo, Hoboken Administrator of Cultural Affairs

Subscribe to River View Observer by Email