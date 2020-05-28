Newest Bayonne UPDATE COVID-19 FOR 5/27/2020

Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 660*

The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive. We have 385 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered. Recovered patients, according to the CDC, no longer have to isolate or be reported. The availability of test options has increased and the number of current positive residents continues to decrease.

TESTING: The Bayonne Medical Center continues to perform testing for COVID-19 at Veterans Stadium each weekday. Your physician can make you an appointment for this testing. Rite-Aid at 1097 Broadway is also performing COVID-19 testing. This testing is free and is open to anyone (regardless if you have symptoms or not). Go to riteaid.com to make an appointment. CityMD is doing Antibody testing.

RECYCLING: This is the final alternate recycling pick-up. Please put out cardboard/paper only tonight. Next week we return to normal recycling schedule throughout the city.

PARKING: Beginning Monday, June 1st, all temporary reserved parking spaces reserved for food pick up will be eliminated. Normal parking rules/regulations are back in effect. Residential Zone parking regulations remain suspended until further notice.

GOVERNOR DIRECTIVES: There have been many updates to the Governor’s directives, as they relate to the RE-OPENING of New Jersey. ALL non-essential businesses are reopened (with restrictions), as well as numerous other changes. Please go to covid19.nj.gov for full information.

Subscribe to River View Observer by Email