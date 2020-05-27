nEW covid-19 update for bayonne 5/26/2020

COVID-19 Cases in Bayonne continue to decline

Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

Mayor Davis has informed us that a 72yr old female has died from Coronavirus-related illness. This is Bayonne’s 70th death from this pandemic. Mayor Davis extends his deepest condolences to the family of this resident.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 668*

The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive. We have 369 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered. Recovered patients, according to the CDC, no longer have to isolate or be reported. We continue to see a decline in current positive cases in the city, despite the increased testing. This is great news.

TESTING: The Bayonne Medical Center continues to perform testing for COVID-19 at Veterans Stadium each weekday. Your physician can make you an appointment for this testing. Rite-Aid at 1097 Broadway is also performing COVID-19 testing. This testing is free and is open to anyone (regardless if you have symptoms or not). Go to riteaid.com to make an appointment. CityMD is doing Antibody testing.

RECYCLING: Alternating Recycling will continue this coming week beginning on 5/25. On your normal recycle pick up day, please put out only CARDBOARD/PAPER this week. This will be last week of alternating recycling, as we return to normal pickups on the week of June 1st.

GOVERNOR DIRECTIVES: There have been many updates to the Governor’s directives, as they relate to the RE-OPENING of New Jersey. ALL non-essential businesses are reopened (with restrictions), as well as numerous other changes. Please go to covid19.nj.gov for full information.

