Moody’s Rates Jersey City “Stable”, Overcoming Overwhelming “Negative Outlook for All Cities”

“The city government is taking strong action to address both the public health needs of the city and the budgetary implications thereof. The city also has extensive plans to address the substantial expected losses of revenue.” – Moody’s

Mayor Steven M. Fulop announces the proactive steps to aggressively address unprecedented financial hardships amid the current health and economic crisis are now being cited by Moody’s credit rating as reason to earn a “stable” rating this year despite many cities seeing credit downgrades and negative reviews as local governments nationwide face crippling budgetary burdens.