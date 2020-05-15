BAYONNE COVID-19 UPDATE MAY 14, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE 5/14/2020

Mayor Davis has directed OEM to keep residents informed on all the latest information related to this health emergency.

Mayor Davis has informed us that a 66yr old male has passed away from Coronavirus-related illness. Bayonne has 60 residents that have died since this pandemic began. The Mayor expresses his condolences, for the entire community, to the family of our lost neighbor.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 703*

The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive. We have 259 Bayonne residents that are considered recovered. Recovered patients, according to the CDC, no longer have to isolate or be reported. This is the fourth day in a row of day over day reductions in current positive residents.

NJ DIRECTIVES: The governor has announced the relaxation of several key directives effective Monday, May 18th. All non-essential construction may start up. All non-essential businesses may reopen with curbside service, and drive-in events can restart (with social distancing). We will post all the details tomorrow.

MASKS: The State of NJ and the City of Bayonne HAVE NO REQUIREMENT TO WEAR A MASK WHEN OUTDOORS. Masks may be worn outdoors, if you choose, and should be worn outdoors when social distancing is not possible. Masks MUST be worn indoors when shopping.

BMC TESTING: Bayonne Medical Center is conducting testing each weekday at Veterans Stadium. All doctors within the city can schedule their patients for testing at this site. Only patients with a valid appointment for a test will be tested. Only symptomatic people will be tested. RiteAid (54th St. & Broadway) has also begun testing. Anyone over 18 can be tested for free (symptomatic AND asymptomatic). No prescription needed at this free drive-thru test site. Go to riteaid.com for appointment. Also, CityMD is performing antibody testing.

