Jersey City to Expand Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza

Will Facilitate More Outdoor Seating for Restaurants; More Open Space Residents; 40 Restaurants Citywide Already Applied for More Outdoor Café Seating

Mayor Steven M. Fulop announces the expansion of the Newark Ave Pedestrian Mall to extend outdoor restaurant seating along “Restaurant Row” and safe pedestrian accessibility in an effort to encourage best practices for social distancing during the current global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as support its financially troubled restaurant community.



With the expectation that once the State of NJ lifts restrictions on restaurants they will still include additional rules with limited indoor seating, the city has set a process to expand outdoor seating for restaurants. Since Jersey City announced the application process for more outdoor restaurant seating, the city has already had nearly 40 restaurants apply.