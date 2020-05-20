Integrity House Awarded $4 million Grant to Become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic

Federal Grant will Expand Behavioral Health Services in Newark and Surrounding Areas

(May 20, 2020) – Integrity House, one of the largest not-for-profit providers of substance use disorder treatment licensed in the state of New Jersey, with programs in Kearny, Newark, Secaucus, Toms River, Morris Plains, and Paramus, has received a $4 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to expand its behavioral health services among underserved populations in and around Newark, and Essex County, New Jersey. The grant will be used to establish a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic at Integrity House’s Newark campus.