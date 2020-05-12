Hudson County Community College to Host Virtual Rutgers Interdisciplinary Opioid Trainers Program for Community Members

Free online session will be available on Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020.

May 11, 2020, Jersey City, NJ – Healthcare experts predict that the COVID-19 pandemic will greatly exacerbate the opioid crisis in the United States. With more than 2 million Americans struggling with opioid use disorder, and an average of 130 Americans dying of drug overdose each day before the pandemic, the crisis has become an even greater priority for local, state and federal officials and healthcare and social services providers.

To assist in educating community members about the opioid epidemic in New Jersey, Hudson County Community College (HCCC) will host a free, online session of the Rutgers Interdisciplinary Opioid Trainers (RIOT) program on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. The one-hour training, entitled “Addressing the Opioid Epidemic: A Primer to Opioid Adiction, Overdose Management, and Medication Assisted Treatment,” is being sponsored by the College’s Library, Office of Human Resources and North Hudson Center Office of Student Affairs.

The RIOT program educators and speakers are Rutgers graduate students in the fields of public health, pharmacy, social work, applied and professional psychology, health professions, and biomedical science. Their presentations cover a broad overview of the opioid epidemic, risk factors, and effective treatment options. The group is committed to increasing education about and reducing the stigma of opioid addiction. RIOT is funded by a grant from the New Jersey Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Community members may access the presentation by logging on https://rutgers.webex.com/meet/ag1005.

About Hudson County Community College

# # #

Hudson County Community College serves more than 17,000 credit and non-credit students annually. The College offers more than 60 degree and certificate programs, including award-winning English as a Second Language, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), Culinary Arts/Hospitality Management, Nursing and Health Sciences, and Fine and Performing Arts. The HCCC Culinary/Hospitality Management program was ranked number six in the U.S. by Best Choice Schools. Over 94% of HCCC Nursing program graduates passed the NCLEX first time out, placing the program’s graduates in the top tier of two- and four-year nursing programs nationwide. In 2017, the Equality of Opportunity Project ranked HCCC in the top 5% of 2,200 U.S. higher education institutions for social mobility.

HCCC has partnerships with every major four-year college and university in the greater New Jersey-New York area and beyond, accommodating seamless transfer of credits for further undergraduate and graduate education.