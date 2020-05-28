Hudson County Community College Culinary Arts Chefs and staff prepare, Serve 300 meals for lET’S Celebrate

Broadway and TV star Tituss Burgess assisted HCCC chefs in

preparing gourmet, hot lunches.

May 28, 2020, Jersey City, NJ – Over the past few days, chefs, professors and staff from the Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Division of Business, Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management have been working with Broadway and TV star Tituss Burgess to prepare over 300 hot lunches for clients of Let’s Celebrate. The HCCC staff plated and served the to-go meals on Friday, May 22 at the Let’s Celebrate Square Meal Soup Kitchen, 46 Fairview Avenue in Jersey City.