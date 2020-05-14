Hudson and Mercer County Students Win PDFNJ Statewide Fourth Grade Folder Contest

Channing Jervis

Wade Bullard

Secaucus student Channing Jervis one of the winners

MILLBURN — More than 3,400 fourth grade students from across New Jersey have showcased their artistic skills and entered the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s (PDFNJ) Design a Fourth Grade Folder contest this year. The talented winners were chosen out of 28 finalists who were showcased in a virtual award ceremony held on May 12th.

Channing Jervis from Huber Street School in Seacaucus, Hudson County; and Wade Bullard from Lawrence Intermediate School in Lawrenceville, Mercer County; were selected as co-winners of the contest. Their designs will be featured on the 40,000 folders distributed to fourth grade classrooms throughout the state this fall. Classroom posters featuring all of the finalist’s designs will be distributed to the classrooms as well.