Hoboken, Riverside Medical to expand COVID-19 testing for employees of Hoboken businesses

Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla, Riverside Medical and Council President Jen Giattino today announced that all employees of any local Hoboken business are now eligible for rapid, COVID-19 testing through the Riverside testing location in Hoboken. The testing expansion reflects Hoboken’s commitment to assisting small businesses with additional safety precautions in preparation for a gradual re-opening. Employees of Hoboken businesses do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms in order to receive a test.